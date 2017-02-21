Ramos and Rasmus Come to Tampa On a Dime

As we are all aware, Matthew Silverman and the Rays front office made a few key moves this off season to re-tool for this upcoming year. The most prominent of these were the additions of hard hitting outfielder Colby Rasmus and All-Star Catcher Wilson Ramos.

