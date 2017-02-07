Nationals acquire LHP Enny Romero from Rays

Our opinions are unbiased and unfiltered, and we never hold back. But the most important voice in D.C. sports is yoursa that's why our phone [] CBS Sports Radio 1580 CONNECT WITH CBS SPORTS RADIO Listen Live Click Here Latest Sports News & Blogs Click Here Follow The CBS Sports Radio Facebook.com/CBSSportsRadio Twitter: @CBSSportsRadio Contact Studio: 1-855-212-4CBS Email: CNKinard@cbs.com Address 1015 Half Street, SE Washington, [] Maryland's Highest Court Approves Bail Reform Rule Changes Maryland's highest court has approved changes to the state's pretrial system so people are not held in jail simply because they can't afford bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.