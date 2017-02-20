MLB Network ranks Rays' Kiermaier surprisingly low among MLB centerfielders
CF Kevin Kiermaier is considered by many the best defensive centerfielder in the game and has a pair of Gold Gloves to prove it, plus an improving offensive portfolio. But he was ranked only the ninth best centerfielder in the game by MLB Network, which takes "into account player performance over several seasons with an emphasis on 2016, a number of offensive and defensive metrics both advanced and traditional, and projected performance for the upcoming season."
