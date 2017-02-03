Mayor: Oldsmar 'still in the hunt' for Rays stadium

Oldsmar City Council members and city officials wore Rays baseball caps for their annual holiday card last year, a touch that did not go unnoticed by team officials. OLDSMAR - For more than a year, Oldsmar Mayor Doug Bevis has been pushing his city as a possible landing spot for the Tampa Bay Rays, as St. Petersburg's Major League Baseball team continues to search for a potential new stadium location.

