Margins in flux as Rays' roster takes shape
Left-hander Drew Smyly got traded to the Mariners, outfielder Mikie Mahtook went to the Tigers and second baseman Logan Forsythe was dealt to the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the Rays moved to upgrade at catcher and in left field by signing free agents Wilson Ramos and Colby Rasmus .
