Logan Forsythe leads off, Franklin Gutierrez at DH in Dodgers spring training opener

21 hrs ago

The Dodgers open their Cactus League schedule on Saturday afternoon against the White Sox, and the first lineup of spring training will start with newcomer Logan Forsythe in the leadoff spot. Forsythe bats first and plays second for the Dodgers, the same position in the batting order he occupied in all 125 of his starts in 2016 for the Rays.

