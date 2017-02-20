Just How Helpful Would Matt Wieters Be?
With the recent reports that the Rays have made an offer to Matt Wieters it's easy to get excited by the idea of him joining the team. He's a well known catcher around the league, and apart from a few injury plagued seasons, has been a stalwart of many successful Orioles lineups for the past eight years.
