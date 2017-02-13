Jake Odorizzi, Michael Wacha go to arbitration
In this Sunday, July 3, 2016, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha pumps his fist after getting Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Hill to ground into a double play to end the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game in St. Louis. Jake Odorizzi of Tampa Bay and Wacha of St. Louis have gone to salary arbitration and are among six first-time eligible starting pitchers who could get decisions Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC