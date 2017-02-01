Inbox: Would Wieters be a good fit fo...

Inbox: Would Wieters be a good fit for Rays?

12 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Devil Rays

Based on the lack of available right-handed bats out there, what is the possibility of killing two birds with one stone by signing Matt Wieters ? He can give the Rays a reliable veteran catcher who can work with our pitching staff. He also gives us a right-handed bat with some better than average power, and he can help with the influx of youth within the middle infield that is undoubtedly going to be a big part of this season.

