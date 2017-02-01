Going to Rays Fan Fest on Saturday? Here's everything you need to know

Fan host Blake Cobb greets kids with high fives as they run to home plate at the Tampa Bay Rays Fan Fest in 2015. [LARA CERRI When : Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. for Rays season ticketholders; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for everyone else What about autographs? Autographs from current Rays players are restricted to season ticket holders and will require a $100 donation for three.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.