Going to Rays Fan Fest on Saturday? Here's everything you need to know
Fan host Blake Cobb greets kids with high fives as they run to home plate at the Tampa Bay Rays Fan Fest in 2015. [LARA CERRI When : Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. for Rays season ticketholders; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for everyone else What about autographs? Autographs from current Rays players are restricted to season ticket holders and will require a $100 donation for three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC