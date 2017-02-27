Franco continues to swing a hot bat

Corey Dickerson and Shane Peterson provided the punch for the Rays on Monday afternoon in a 7-2 victory over the Phillies in a Grapefruit League matchup at Spectrum Field. Dickerson hit a two-run home run to left field in the fifth inning against Phillies prospect Drew Anderson and Peterson crushed a two-run homer to right in the sixth against Minor Leaguer Miguel Nunez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.