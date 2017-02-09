Feb 10 5:31 AM Baseball America Prosp...

Feb 10 5:31 AM Baseball America Prospect Handbook rankings start with Adames

10 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

It's always a big day with delivery of the Baseball America Prospect Handbook, which not only offers a 1-30 ranking of the top prospects for each team, but also interesting scouting reports, including grades. INF Willy Adames is ranked the Rays top prospect, which is no surprise, with RHP Brent Honeywell second and 1B Casey Gillaspie third.

Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

