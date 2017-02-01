Dickerson feeling great following hea...

Dickerson feeling great following healthy transformation

If you see the 27-year-old outfielder/designated hitter, it's a fair question these days. Dickerson will enter the 2017 season feeling lean and mean after shedding 25 pounds since he last put on a Rays uniform.

