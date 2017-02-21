Cash feels 'very good' about Rays' catchers
Matt Wieters reportedly agreed to a deal with the Nationals on Tuesday, thereby ending any speculation that the Rays might sign the veteran catcher. "Sucre, we're still learning about," Cash said.
