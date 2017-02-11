Blue Jays' Pillar ready for Round 3 of Kevin vs. Kevin
For the past two seasons, Kevin Pillar of the Blue Jays has finished behind Kevin Kiermaier of the Tampa Bay Rays in gold glove voting, despite a treasure chest of highlight reel plays. At the beginning of the 2015 season, the Blue Jays had Dalton Pompey slated to be their every day centre-fielder, flanking an outfield that also boasted Jose Bautista in right field, and new acquisition Michael Saunders in left.
