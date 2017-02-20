Anthony Gose arrives in Lakeland as l...

Anthony Gose arrives in Lakeland as long shot in crowded CF race

Even if Anthony Gose has at times tested the patience of the Detroit Tigers organization, manager Brad Ausmus is still in his corner. Gose arrived at Tiger Town on Friday as a non-roster invitee and probably at least fifth in the pecking order for the team's vacant center field job.

