Alvarado, Archer, Colome to pitch in WBC, De Leon may be added

LHP Jose Alvarado, a hard-thrower who has yet to pitch above the Class A level, will be a reliever for Venezuela, though he said he may only participate in the first round. RHP Chris Archer will be one of the top starters for Team USA, which plays March 10-12 in Miami, along with friend Marcus Stroman of the Blue Jays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.