2017 DRaysBay Community Prospect No. 25 runoff
Josh Lowe defeated Jacob Faria in the first runoff many months ago. Will it be Joe McCarthy or Brett Sullivan this time? Each player received 10 votes over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DRays Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC