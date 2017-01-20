Yelich will not be Traveling Far From Home for The World Baseball Classic
T he Westlake High School and University of Miami alumni, and gold glove star of the Miami Marlins , Christian Yelich , has declared early, that he will be making his first ever appearance in the world baseball classic ,with his promising young career foreshadowing many more to come. Yelich will be joined by other early commits such as: Chris Archer , Nolan Arenado , Adam Jones , Max Scherzer , Marcus Stroman , Buster Posey , Andrew McCutchen , Matt Carpenter , Brandon Crawford , and Johnathon Lucroy .
