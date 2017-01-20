Will Vragovic | TimesMahtook surprised by trade, excited by chance to be Tigers CF

Mikie Mahtook goes from battling with newly acquired Mallex Smith for a spot as a reserve with the Rays to the chance to competing for Detroit's starting centerfield job. OF Mikie Mahtook has been working out in preparation for another spring training with the Rays in Port Charlotte, already set to share a rental home with Brad Miller and Curt Casali, when he got the surprising news Wednesday that he'd been traded to the Tigers.

