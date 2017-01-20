Will Vragovic | Times (2016)Rays weigh options to replace Logan Forsythe
Trading second baseman Logan Forsythe enabled the Rays to improve their pitching depth but opened a hole that could be a challenge to fill. As giddy as they are about the future impact of starting pitcher Jose De Leon after acquiring him from the Dodgers, the Rays must address the now of filling the void created by 2B Logan Forsythe 's departure.
