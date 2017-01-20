What can the Rays really get for Chris Archer?
With Chris Sale having been traded to the Red Sox during the Winter Meetings, the next top pitching chip is Rays SP Chris Archer. Seeing what the White Sox obtained from dealing Sale, can only keep us Rays fans excited and on the edge of our seats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DRays Bay.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC