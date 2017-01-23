Viewpoint - The value of sports franchises - golden memories
Carlos Pena, seated, is handed an item from Jonathan Evans, then assistant to Largo's city manager, to autograph at the 2009 Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast in Largo. When I read about debates over the economic value of sports franchises to communities, I'm prone to daydreaming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC