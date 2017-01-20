Utley, Blanton remain on Dodgers' radar

As the Dodgers' front office continues to look at ways to improve the team, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the team has remained in contact with free agents Chase Utley and Joe Blanton , each of whom played important roles in 2016. "There are a lot of good players still on the market, so we're continuing to assess things and continue conversations that we've had," Friedman said Saturday at Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium.

