Tigers acquire OF Mikie Mahtook from Tampa Bay
The Detroit Tigers have acquired outfielder Mikie Mahtook from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named or cash. Mahtook, a first-round draft pick in 2011, hit .195 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 65 games for the Rays last season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC