Tigers acquire Mikie Mahtook from the Rays
The Rays announced on Wednesday that the club traded outfielder Mikie Mahtook to the Tigers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Tigers designated outfielder Anthony Gose for assignment to create roster space for Mahtook.
