"This is what we do": analyzing the Rays' Forsythe-De Leon deal
Tuesday's paper informs us that the specific reason the Rays traded Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers was the unexpected opportunity to get highly touted pitching prospect Jose De Leon in return. But history tells us they made the deal because it's how they do business, constantly waging a two-front battle of trying to win now and, due to their limited financial resources, position themselves to also win in the future.
