The Best Right Handed Bats Still Available on the Free Agent Market

In swapping Logan Forsythe for Jose De Leon, the Rays exacerbated their weakness against left handed pitchers, making it imperative for the team to add another righty bat who can mash lefties, should the team truly want to be competitive in 2017. The bright side is that the move pushed the team's projected payroll under $60 million enabling them to competitively pursue a couple of free agents or accommodate another trade, and it's not out of the question for them to free up another $4.2 million if they elect to move Alex Cobb.

