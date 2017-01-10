Tampa Bay Rays: Sign Free Agent Colby...

Tampa Bay Rays: Sign Free Agent Colby Rasmus

Read more: Rayhawk Review

Scratch another offseason need off the Tampa Bay Rays "to do" list as they have agreed to sign former Houston Astros outfielder free agent Colby Rasmus to a one-year deal according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports , who was among the first to report the free agent signing. Rasmus confirmed the deal; however, there has been no official word from the Tampa Bay Rays on his signing as they await the results on his impending physical.

