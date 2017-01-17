Tampa Bay Rays: Settle With Nine, Arb...

Tampa Bay Rays: Settle With Nine, Arbitration for Odorizzi

The Tampa Bay Rays reached agreement with nine of their 10 arbitration eligible players , will head to a February hearing with Odorizzi. The Tampa Bay Rays and nine of their 10 arbitration eligible players all reached agreement on contracts for the 2017 season with the exception pitcher of Jake Odorizzi , who will now go through the process of an arbitration hearing sometime in February.

