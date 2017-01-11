Tampa Bay Rays Rumors: Forsythe Back on Dodgers Radar

The January rumor mill for the Tampa Bay Rays is starting to heat up with the latest coming out of Los Angeles where the Dodgers have put Logan Forsythe back on their radar. Since discussions between the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers for Brian Dozier have come to a stop, the Dodgers are now focused on a return engagement with the Tampa Bay Rays for Logan Forsythe .

