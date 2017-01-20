Tampa Bay Rays: Rasmus Deal is Finally Official

Finally after weeks of waiting for the official announcement of the Colby Rasmus agreement, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that it is a done deal for one-year with incentives. Versatility, power, high energy is what the Tampa Bay Rays are hoping to see out of Colby Rasmus who's signing was made official on Monday after initially agreeing to terms back on January 9. Because of numerous issues that included a review of his medical history, specifically since he underwent three surgeries last year and some administrative matters the finalization of his one-year, incentive-laden $5 million contract had such a delay.

