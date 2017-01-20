Tampa Bay Rays: 40-man Roster Predicaments DFA or Trade
Over the next few days, the Tampa Bay Rays will need to make a spot on the 40-man roster when they official announce their deal with Colby Rasmus. The question is whom will they drop or will there be another trade.
