St. Pete mayor says "no bidding war" for Rays, as counties launch big ol' bidding war
The minute that St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman handed the Tampa Bay Rays the right to buy out their lease clause in St. Peterburg and seek a new stadium elsewhere in the local area, it was clear that team owner Stuart Sternberg would be seeking to set up a bidding war between Pinellas and Hillsborough counties over who'd get to throw public money at the team. And how's that going? Really well, reports Shadow of the Stadium , if you're Sternberg, with Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan most recently setting up meetings with his county's bankers to discuss stadium financing, in addition to helping the team narrow down a site.
