St. Pete city council bans smokeless tobacco at Rays games
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg city council has given final approval to an ordinance banning use of smokeless tobacco products at organized sporting events, including baseball games at Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays.
