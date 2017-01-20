Sources: Rangers, Rays have had explo...

Sources: Rangers, Rays have had exploratory Jurickson Profar talks

14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

While it hasn't gained any momentum to this point, the Tampa Bay Rays have at least checked in with the Rangers on the possibility of acquiring Jurickson Profar to fill their hole at second base, two sources confirmed Monday. Profar, who turns 24 on Feb. 20, is currently in a utility role for the Rangers and could be an option as part of a platoon at first or in left field.

