Sources: Rangers, Rays have had exploratory Jurickson Profar talks
While it hasn't gained any momentum to this point, the Tampa Bay Rays have at least checked in with the Rangers on the possibility of acquiring Jurickson Profar to fill their hole at second base, two sources confirmed Monday. Profar, who turns 24 on Feb. 20, is currently in a utility role for the Rangers and could be an option as part of a platoon at first or in left field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC