So what can Rays expect from Jose De Leon? Opinions vary

Pitching for Oklahoma City last season, the Triple-A affiliate of the Dodgers, Jose De Leon went 7-1 with a 2.61 ERA, 111 strikeouts and 20 walks in 86 innings. ST. PETERSBURG - In trading steady second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers, the Rays have a pretty good idea what they gave up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.