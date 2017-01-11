Seattle acquires Drew Smyly as it makes pair of trades
The Mariners have made a pair of trades, landing left-handed starter Drew Smyly from the Tampa Bay Rays and right-hander reliever Shae Simmons from the Atlanta Braves. Seattle completed the two deals on Wednesday.
