San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine: Juniel Querecuto
After learning the value of surplus depth last season when injuries began to pile up, the San Francisco Giants have continued to sign versatile ballplayers such as infielder Juniel Querecuto this offseason should multiple players land on the disabled list again this year. Looking to stockpile major-league ready talent, the San Francisco Giants signed Juniel Querecuto to a minor-league deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frisco Fastball.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC