San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine: Juniel Querecuto

After learning the value of surplus depth last season when injuries began to pile up, the San Francisco Giants have continued to sign versatile ballplayers such as infielder Juniel Querecuto this offseason should multiple players land on the disabled list again this year. Looking to stockpile major-league ready talent, the San Francisco Giants signed Juniel Querecuto to a minor-league deal.

