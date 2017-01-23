Rays trade 2B Forsythe to Dodgers for De Leon, add Tolleson

A distraught mother clutches her head, and family members weep as they stare into the surging waters where an 18-year-old woman's car is believed to be trapped with her still inside of it Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is facing a maximum fine of $3 million and probation when a judge sentences the company following its conviction of pipeline safety violations before a deadly natural gas pipeline... A judge says he is inclined to require Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.