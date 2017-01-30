Rays land four prospects on MLB.com's...

Rays land four prospects on MLB.com's Top-100 for 2017

15 hrs ago Read more: DRays Bay

MLB Pipeline, the prospect scouting arm of mlb.com , has released their Top-100 prospects for 2017 - with some live tweeting from a couple Rays prospects along the way - and four Rays players have made the list. [...] A left-handed hitter who has a knack for barreling the ball, Bauers employs a compact, clean swing that allows him to utilize the whole field.

