Rays' Jake Odorizzi ready to fight for himself in arbitration

The difference between the salary starter Jake Odorizzi sought and what the Rays offered is, relative to baseball's big numbers, not much, just $275,000. But, Odorizzi said, it is worth battling for in his first year of arbitration eligibility, which is why he will head to a Feb. 13 hearing for a panel to pick between the $4.1 million he wants and the $3.825 million the Rays proposed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.