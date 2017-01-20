Rays could use arms surplus to improve offense
The Hot Stove League will be drawing to a close over the next several weeks, so now is the time to make a bold prediction for the Rays. Here goes: The Rays will make a blockbuster trade, using one of the team's coveted starting pitchers to acquire an impact bat.
