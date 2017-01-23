Rays 2017 Season Preview: Nick Franklin, heartbreaker
As the Rays roster continues to take shape, it is becoming increasingly apparent that Nick Franklin will be headed out of Tampa Bay sometime in 2017. Franklin performed admirably in limited action this past season, but between the team's recent acquisitions and their near big league ready prospects, there simply isn't room for his skill set.
