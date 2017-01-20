Once set, Rays' infield now a jigsaw puzzle
Then the Rays traded Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers on Jan. 23, which left a hole to fill at second. Nevertheless, the infield still looks solid with Evan Longoria at third, Matt Duffy at shortstop, and Brad Miller at first or perhaps second.
