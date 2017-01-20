MLB hot stove notes: Mets decide on Jay Bruce; Evan Longoria vents
Will Jay Bruce still be with the Mets when spring training begins next month? He reportedly was told what to expect recently. Meantime, there's news on Seattle Mariners great Edgar Martinez , utility infielder Luis Valbuena has a new home, former Royals closer Greg Holland appears closing to signing with someone and Rays third baseman Evan Longoria had an interesting reaction to his club's latest salary dump.
