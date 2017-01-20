Mikie Mahtook wants to be offensive 'asset' for Tigers in 2017
In 2015, Mikie Mahtook hit .295 in 41 big-league games, crushed a home run every 12 plate appearances and looked like he was poised to claim a permanent role on the Tampa Bay Rays roster. But in 2016, he hit .195, struck out 35 percent of the time and was eventually sent packing by the organization that made him a first-round draft pick.
