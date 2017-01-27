Marquez sets sights on permanent rotation role

Rockies right-hander German Marquez 's cellphone tells the story, in words and motion pictures, of a rapid climb that he hopes lands him in the big leagues for good when the 2017 season starts. Two seasons ago, while still with in the Rays' organization, Marquez would type notes from each start into his phone, and at times augment the entries with video clips.

