Jan 9 7:55 PM Rays agree to deal with OF Rasmus, according to reports
Rasmus, 30, a center fielder for most of his eight-year career, figures to play left field and DH for the Rays while serving as a major league-caliber backup for center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. He also has experience playing right field.
