Jan 31 4:40 PM Rays will sleep in this spring, workouts moved back to 10:30
Rays players should be a little more rested this spring, as the team - which has made sleep study a focal point - will shift workouts back an hour to a 10:30 a.m. start. The change, which a few other teams have adopted, should be well received throughout the clubhouse, though not every player may take advantage of the extra rest in Port Charlotte.
